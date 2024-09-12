Protests erupt outside Argentina Congress after pension rise blocked

Thousands of Argentine protesters clashed fiercely with police outside the country’s Congress in Buenos Aires on Wednesday after a planned pensions hike was blocked by lower house lawmakers.

The proposal had already been vetoed by right-wing libertarian President Javier Milei who argues it put the country’s beleaguered economy at further risk. His controversial reform package aims to turn around years of fiscal deficits and sky-high inflation, which currently stands at nearly 240%.