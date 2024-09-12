New OpenAI model ‘capable of reason’

OpenAI said its latest version of ChatGPT is capable of complex reasoning, possibly bringing machines a step closer to humanlike cognition. The new o1 artificial intelligence model, released Thursday, solves complex math, science, and coding problems using a “chain of thought” to process queries — similar to how humans think — the startup said.

While touted as the latest advance in the global race to create more sophisticated AIs, one cognitive scientist urged caution, telling the Financial Times: “We have seen claims about reasoning over and over that have fallen apart upon careful, patient inspection by the scientific community.”