Meloni too right wing for Mussolini’s kin

Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter quit Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party, saying it was too right wing. Rachele Mussolini, a city councilor in Rome, said she was joining a party “closer to my moderate and centrist sensibilities.”

Meloni’s party has its roots in Italy’s post-World War II neo-fascist movement, and despite her efforts to present it as a mainstream conservative group, she has adopted hardline policies on immigration, abortion, and same-sex parenting, Reuters reported. Italy did not pursue a post-war denazification campaign like Germany did, and the country “has never truly come to terms with its [fascist] past,” an Italian journalist told the BBC.