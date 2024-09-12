Kremlin launches counteroffensive to push Ukrainian forces out of Russia

Russia has launched a significant counteroffensive to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk, the southern border region which was partially occupied by Ukraine last month.

Speaking at a news conference, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian “counteroffensive actions were according to our Ukrainian plan.” Russia’s defense ministry has said it has reclaimed 10 of the more than 100 settlements Ukraine has said it seized in the incursion, which caught Russia by surprise last month.

Zelenskyy has said Ukrainian troops will remain in Kursk indefinitely, as the territory was key to Ukraine’s “victory plan,” raising the possibility that it could be used as a bargaining chip.