European Central Bank poised to cut interest rates

The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates today, the latest in a series of moves by Western officials to ease monetary policy.

Traders will look for clues as to the ECB’s trajectory: Many are betting on at least one additional cut this year. The US Federal Reserve and Bank of England are widely anticipated to follow suit next week as growth ebbs and inflation slows to central banks’ target range.

While the shift in policy will largely affect businesses and consumers in the West, developing nations — many of which borrow in dollars and euros to lure risk-averse investors — will also receive some respite on their loan repayments.