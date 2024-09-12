Conversations with AI chatbot significantly reduced conspiracy beliefs

AI chatbots trained in the basics of debate were able to change the minds of conspiracy theorists at least some of the time, according to research published Thursday in the journal Science.

Relatively brief conversations with AI chatbots trained on “evidence-based counterarguments” reduced the average study participant’s belief in conspiracy theories by about 20% for at least two months, researchers at MIT, Cornell, and the American University found.

The big takeaway? From “classic” conspiracy theories about John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the Illuminati to more current ones about COVID-19 and the 2020 US presidential election, believers aren’t quite as impervious to facts as previously thought, study co-author Gordon Pennycook from Cornell University told reporters.

AD

“There’s a lot of ink spilled on the post-truth world, but evidence does matter,” he said, adding that the chatbot’s ability to tailor its responses to specific beliefs could explain why other studies haven’t yielded similar results.