China ramps up industry crackdown

China is piling pressure on its finance sector, in part to curb alleged corruption, but analysts say the campaign risks harming the country’s already languid economy. Officials have arrested at least three senior investment bankers in recent weeks while firms have required staff to hand in their passports and seek approval for foreign travel, Bloomberg reported.

The arrests come just months after Chinese authorities instated a salary cap of 3 million yuan ($413,000) on top bankers at state-backed financial institutions, reversing a long-standing policy that tied income to performance to incentivize efficiency.

The broader crackdown has also seemingly spread to the country’s once-lucrative property industry: The chairman of China Evergrande Group, once the richest man in China, is now reportedly being held in “special detention” in a southern city, according to Reuters.