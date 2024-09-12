Britain’s struggling NHS must ‘reform or die’ says PM Starmer

Britain’s National Health Service — a revered institution that politicians for decades have tried to modernize — is in “critical condition,” a new report warned on Thursday.

A nine-week review authored by surgeon Lord Darzi, who served as a health minister in the last Labour government, said “ballooning” NHS England wait times, poor productivity, and crumbling infrastructure had left the health service in “serious trouble.”

Responding to the report, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the health service must “reform or die,” and promised ”the biggest reimagining of the NHS” since its creation, with a new 10-year plan to be published in the coming months.