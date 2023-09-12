Governor Wes Moore credits Biden for Maryland growth

One of the Democratic Party’s rising stars, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, offered a full-throated endorsement of President Joe Biden at a Semafor Principals Live event in Washington Tuesday.

Moore, a first-term Democrat sometimes mentioned as a possible presidential candidate, told Semafor editor-at-large Steve Clemons that “you are not going to find a more vocal supporter of President Biden than me.”

“We’re now going on five straight months of historically low unemployment in our state. We’re now building roads and tunnels and infrastructure,” he said. “None of that will be real without President Biden.”

Moore’s embrace of Biden comes as the President is facing a string of polls that show him pulling even with former President Donald Trump in a potential 2024 rematch. Moore says that doesn’t worry him.

“It’s the Biden Administration that’s actually helping to bring the momentum, bring the energy, bring the capital,” adding “I just think we need to be unapologetic and loud about that.”

In a wide-ranging interview, the Maryland Democrat expanded on his push for diversity in government, his approach towards combating crime, and why he calls Maryland’s economy “lazy.”

Some of the highlights: