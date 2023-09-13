New corporate tax cuts unlikely even if Trump wins, says key Senate Republican

A top Senate Republican poured cold water on slashing the corporate tax rate below 21%, as former President Trump and his advisors are reportedly discussing should they emerge victorious in the 2024 presidential race.

“They’re entitled to their opinion, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, told Semafor.

“I generally believe in keeping taxes as low as you can,” he said. “I’m more worried about the expiration of the individual tax rates in 2025. That just provides additional reasons if we need any for getting the majority back in 2024 because that’s going to be a big fight.”

According to a Washington Post report, Trump and his advisors have considered pairing new corporate tax cuts — pushing the overall rate as low as 15% — with a new 10% global tariff.