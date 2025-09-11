US politicians make additional security changes following Kirk’s death

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are changing their behavior after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead Wednesday in the latest instance of political violence in the US.

Kirk was not an elected official and authorities have yet to identify his shooter or the motive behind the attack. Still, Republican and Democratic members of Congress said they would take new steps to protect their personal safety in the wake of the shooting, including postponing some events and pivoting away from holding others outside.

“People are scared to death in this building,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., who added that police are outside his house “24 hours a day” since a constituent tried to kill him last year. “Not many of them will say it publicly, but they’re running to [House Speaker Mike Johnson] talking about security.”

“Everyone here’s got families, and we’re away from them half the time, so people are very worried,” Moskowitz said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she postponed a rally that was supposed to take place in Raleigh, N.C., this weekend. And Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she wouldn’t hold outdoor events “anytime soon.” Kirk was shot while speaking outdoors at Utah Valley University, and investigators believe the suspect fired from a roof.

Mace also said she plans to carry a gun “at all times” and is weighing whether to stop driving her own car. She said police are stationed outside her offices in South Carolina and that she requested “more security protocols and advice” from the House Sergeant at Arms for her office in Washington.

“Any elected official across the country, if you are vocal, your life is at risk,” Mace said. “I have to deal with children who think they’re going to be murdered at school; I have to deal with employees right now who are afraid to come to work.”