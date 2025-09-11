US hurricane season unusually quiet

The peak of the US hurricane season has been unexpectedly quiet, with no tropical storms for nearly two weeks.

Sept. 10 is the historical high point of hurricane activity in the Atlantic, but since Storm Fernand dissipated in August there have been no major cyclones. A meteorologist told Scientific American that it was the first hurricane-free Sept. 10 since 2016.

Storms gain energy from warmer surface waters, so climate change is expected to bring more frequent and stronger hurricanes, but a clear signal of such an increase is yet to be seen. Scientists warned the season is only half over, and autumn often sees major hurricane activity.