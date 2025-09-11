Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US hurricane season unusually quiet

Sep 11, 2025, 8:01am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Visitors enjoy a sunny day on an empty beach two days before the expected arrival of Hurricane Irene in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina.
A beach in North Carolina. Steve Nesius/Reuters.

The peak of the US hurricane season has been unexpectedly quiet, with no tropical storms for nearly two weeks.

Sept. 10 is the historical high point of hurricane activity in the Atlantic, but since Storm Fernand dissipated in August there have been no major cyclones. A meteorologist told Scientific American that it was the first hurricane-free Sept. 10 since 2016.

Storms gain energy from warmer surface waters, so climate change is expected to bring more frequent and stronger hurricanes, but a clear signal of such an increase is yet to be seen. Scientists warned the season is only half over, and autumn often sees major hurricane activity.

A chart showing top ten US hurricanes by cost.
Tom Chivers
AD