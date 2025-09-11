Events Email Briefings
Trump threatens to sue NYT over Epstein coverage

Sep 11, 2025, 6:31am EDT
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.
David Swanson/Reuters

US President Donald Trump threatened to sue The New York Times over its reporting on his links to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A congressional committee this week received from Epstein’s estate a collection of letters and photographs allegedly sent to him for his 50th birthday. The documents included a message from former President Bill Clinton and a note, purportedly from Trump, written inside a sketch of a naked woman.

Trump is already suing The Wall Street Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch for its reporting on the Epstein files. The scandal is resonating beyond the US, too: Britain today withdrew its ambassador to Washington over his alleged links to Epstein.

Tom Chivers
