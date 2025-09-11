Trump threatens to sue NYT over Epstein coverage

US President Donald Trump threatened to sue The New York Times over its reporting on his links to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A congressional committee this week received from Epstein’s estate a collection of letters and photographs allegedly sent to him for his 50th birthday. The documents included a message from former President Bill Clinton and a note, purportedly from Trump, written inside a sketch of a naked woman.

Trump is already suing The Wall Street Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch for its reporting on the Epstein files. The scandal is resonating beyond the US, too: Britain today withdrew its ambassador to Washington over his alleged links to Epstein.