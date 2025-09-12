Schumer faces Dem pressure cooker with shutdown fight

The last shutdown fight turned the activist base against Chuck Schumer and made him a litmus test in Senate primaries. Inside the Senate, members of his caucus trust him to handle this one differently.

That’s a huge boost to Schumer after he was ridiculed by House Democrats and Democratic activists for allowing the GOP’s government spending bill to pass six months ago. But it’s early in the process, and even close allies doubt that Schumer will get the bipartisan budget bill he wants in the end.

That could set up yet another take-it-or-leave-it choice between swallowing a Republican-written spending bill or voting it down — and prompting a government shutdown. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told Semafor if Schumer doesn’t get that bipartisan negotiation “then he’s willing to stand in the fight.”

“I’m telling anybody that will listen to me that this is a time to stand and fight,” said Booker, the No. 4 Democratic leader. “I have faith in [Sen.] Patty Murray [D-Wash.] and Sen. Schumer and their leadership; they’re going to do everything they can to try to get a bipartisan deal. But right now I’ve seen very little signs that Donald Trump is interested.”

Now in his ninth year as Democratic leader, Schumer recognizes the pressure he’s under, which includes not just the shutdown fight but also the battle for Senate control and his own position as party leader — which includes the next leadership election in 2026. His party is facing more than a half-dozen competitive Senate primaries, and some candidates are declaring they won’t support him.

Just this week, Schumer met with New York Democratic Mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, whom he has not yet endorsed, forced a vote on the Jeffrey Epstein files in the Senate and dug in deeper and deeper to his shutdown position. He declared Republicans’ idea for funding the government “not good enough to get our votes” and appeared alongside House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a united front.

Still, Republicans remember what Schumer said in March, when he declared that “Republicans do not have the votes in the Senate” to override a filibuster. A day later, he announced he would help the bill to advance — a head-scratching turnabout that divided his caucus and brought scrutiny from the whole party.

“He has to be accountable to the voters. They weren’t so happy with how it went down last time. So if we’re gonna draw a line in the sand, draw the line in the sand and then stick to it,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. “Otherwise, don’t draw the line.”

Democrats say that this time Schumer is serious, particularly after Republicans passed a tax cuts law including cuts to Medicaid benefits. Now, Schumer and Jeffries are asking Republicans to address health care as part of any spending negotiations, a longshot hope in the short-term but a line in the sand nonetheless.

Asked if she’s worried that Schumer will change his position when the deadline approaches, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., replied: “Nope.”

“There’s now a different vibe on the Democratic side, people are more focused on the urgency of the fight,” Warren told Semafor. “Democrats are sticking together.”

If Schumer holds that position, it means the government may very well shut down, if Republicans call the same play and try to move a funding bill without Democratic input. It’s part of what his colleagues see as a more pugnacious stance than what they saw from Schumer in March.

“A lot has changed since then. Obviously the president is no longer riding high like he was … that, I think, gives Schumer more ability to push back,” said Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. “He deserves our support in making those negotiations. I think the caucus is not going to turn on him.”