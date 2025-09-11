Deadly floods hammer Indonesia, Pakistan

Deadly floods in Asia have devastated crops, crippling already fragile food production.

Heavy rainfall in Indonesia led to a river overflowing; at least 13 people have died in Bali and Nusa Tenggara. Meanwhile, flash floods in Pakistan’s Punjab province have destroyed thousands of acres of farmland, wiping out about 60% of crops and 30% of its sugar cane; cotton production is also expected to fall by 35%.

The province accounts for over two thirds of the country’s food grain production, Bloomberg reported, and Pakistan is already struggling economically after months of heavy rain that killed more than 850 people, displaced 2 million, and damaged infrastructure. “A major economic upheaval is already emerging,” a spokesperson said, “along with a humanitarian crisis.”