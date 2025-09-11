Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro found guilty of attempted coup

A majority of Brazil’s Supreme Court judges found former President Jair Bolsonaro guilty of plotting a military coup in his bid to cling to power after losing the 2022 election.

The ruling makes Bolsonaro the country’s first former leader to be convicted for trying to undermine democracy. The hard-right populist had already been barred from running for office until 2030, but his political movement remains robust, and his conviction — and possible imprisonment — may only further embolden his followers: “I wouldn’t declare Jair Bolsonaro’s political death,” a Brazil-based expert said.

The verdict will certainly rankle his ally, US President Donald Trump, who has punished Brazil with high tariffs among other punitive measures over what he called a “witchhunt” against Bolsonaro.