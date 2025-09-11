Russia’s incursion into Polish airspace is jolting momentum in the Senate to pass a bipartisan sanctions bill against Moscow. It can’t come soon enough for some Republicans.

“I hear every week, it’s coming, it’s coming. I just think we ought to stop talking about it. There’s only one thing stopping us from passing those sanctions: The majority leader hasn’t put it on the floor,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Republican leaders said conversations were picking back up after losing steam over the August break.

“I’m for it. And I’ve been texting back and forth with other senators,” said Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, planned to meet with Trump to again make his case for presidential support, which Trump has withheld while pursuing unilateral measures to punish Russia’s trading partners.

“I think there will be a response,” said Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. “I don’t know anyone who is saying [Vladimir] Putin is the good guy in this … contrary to popular belief online.”