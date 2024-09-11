Saudi megacity has workplace issues

The planned Saudi Arabian megacity of Neom has been plagued by worker deaths and executives’ misconduct, a Wall Street Journal investigation found. After three people died while working on the project, one executive reportedly commented: “You can’t train for stupidity.” Others have been investigated for corruption and embezzlement.

It could pose a problem for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has poured hundreds of billions of dollars into the city, which is set to host the Asian Winter Games and FIFA World Cup. “If Neom fails, the 39-year-old de facto ruler risks squandering his country’s wealth, and his reputation as a reformer,” the Journal wrote. Neom said it has zero tolerance for inappropriate workplace behavior.