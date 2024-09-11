Mexico’s Senate approves controversial judicial overhaul

Mexico’s Senate voted to approve President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s controversial judicial overhaul, which will see nearly all judges, including those on the Supreme Court, elected by popular vote.

The plan sparked mass protests across the country, and lawmakers were briefly forced to interrupt debating over the plan as demonstrators stormed the Senate building Tuesday.

Critics say the move will erode democratic norms, and allow political influence over the judiciary, as well as consolidate power for the president’s party. Supporters of the legislation said it will help root out widespread corruption.

The approval of the sweeping overhaul puts Mexico in “uncharted territory,” a columnist wrote in El País, while one prominent analyst wrote this “will be remembered as the most important day for the judiciary since 1994,” when modern Mexico held its first free and fair elections.