Global Hot List: Kamala scores a clean hit

1. USA – Clean hit

Kamala Harris emerged with a clean win against Trump in Tuesday’s presidential debate, ratifying the Democrats’ push to drop Biden from their ticket. Per a CNN snap poll, 63% of debate watchers believed Kamala won, compared to 37% who said the same of Trump. That number is a massive improvement over Biden’s last debate performance, and significantly better than his final 2020 debate performance. Polls of debate watchers often tilt towards Democrats, given they often comprise more of the audience. But even Republicans like Lindsay Graham have labeled the debate a “disaster” for Trump, and Democrats are feeling good.

2. France – Poll woes

52% of French believe that Macron should be impeached, according to a poll. A majority of French voters said they were “in favor” of “a motion to remove Emmanuel Macron from his duties as President of the Republic,” in the midst of a governing dilemma following recent legislative elections. The left-wing New Popular Front alliance placed first in share of seats, but Macron ignored their nomination for prime minister, selecting instead the conservative Michel Barnier in a play for “tacit support” from the far-right. Left-wing leader Jean-luc Melenchon has called for Macron’s impeachment, claiming his stance is a coup against the election’s winners.

3. Venezuela – Opposition flight

Venezuela’s opposition is fleeing the country, as Maduro cracks down following a highly contested result. Edmundo Gonzalez, whom opposition vote tallies claim won the July presidential election, sought asylum in Spain as part of a deal to avoid arrest by the Maduro government. “My departure from Caracas was surrounded by acts of pressure, coercion and threats,” said Gonzalez after arriving in Spain. Neighboring Brazil has refused to recognize the election results, and is locked in an increasingly messy dispute with the country.

4. Romania – Nationalist run-off

A nationalist candidate could make Romania’s upcoming presidential run-off. George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, is a hardcore proponent of unification with Moldova who has been banned from the country in the past over political agitation. Simion, who aligns himself with Meloni’s party in the EU, stood at 19% of the vote in a recent poll for the presidential election, which would be enough to propel him into the second round. Simion defended the social media influencer Andrew Tate, who has been charged in Romania with a host of offenses including human trafficking, saying the legal system should “act free of obscure deep-state and globalist influences.”

5. Ecuador – Full term

Ecuador’s election is shaping up to be a rematch between last vote’s left-wing runner-up and the incumbent president. Daniel Noboa, a “millennial banana heir” whose tenure has been defined by a fight against organized crime and a shift towards hard law-and-order tactics, will fight for a full presidential term after being elected in a surprise snap election. Luisa Gonzalez, standard-bearer for the left-wing Citizen Revolution party, appears likely to be at the front of opposition to the president, though Noboa’s shock victory in 2023 creates an aura of uncertainty here.

6. Algeria – Show vote

Algeria’s authoritarian leader was re-elected with 94% of the vote, in the context of a boycott and a campaign slammed by rights groups. The vote itself has been accused of “irregularities,” with even the president joining his two fellow candidates in criticizing the conduct of the vote. Algeria’s election season “outraged activists and civil society groups,” who have “railed against the [campaign]’s repressive atmosphere” and crackdown on political opposition.

7. Honduras – Corruption pressure

The president of Honduras is embroiled in a family corruption scandal, and is now seeing calls for her resignation. A video purported to show President Xiomara Castro’s brother-in-law “negotiating campaign donations with drug traffickers” has applied pressure to the government, with a top anti-corruption campaigner describing the allegations as “serious” and worthy of the president’s ouster. Castro has warned of a “coup plot” against her after her move to end an extradition treaty with the US, which brought a conservative former president to court — also on charges of drug trafficking — in New York.

8. Taiwan – Third force blues

A centrist former rising star was also accused of corruption in Taiwan, potentially derailing his movement. Ko Wen-je, the former Mayor of Taipei who ran for president as a “third force” in this year’s contest, was swept up in a corruption investigation looking at a property development from his time in office. Ko claims that accusations he took bribes for approval of the project are false, but the situation compounds problems for his TPP party, which was already facing a campaign expense scandal.

9. Lesotho - Diamond magnate

The party of Lesotho’s diamond magnate prime minister is still at the front of polling. According to the latest survey from Afrobarometer the RFP, founded by diamond mining tycoon Sam Matekane, remains in first place with 45% of the vote. Matekane, described as Lesotho’s richest man while running, campaigned against government corruption and pledged to “make Lesotho great again,” though his government has already seen challenges including party infighting and a no-confidence vote.