China mulls raising retirement age as it confronts shrinking workforce

Top Chinese officials this week began reviewing plans to raise the country’s retirement age.

China already has some of the lowest such ages in the world — 60 for men, and between 50 and 55 for women — and is grappling with both short- and long-term economic challenges, including a shrinking workforce and pensions shortfalls.

At the same time, China’s remarkable development has sharply increased life expectancy, which is set to almost double from 44 in 1960 to over 80 by 2050. Around 46% of its population will be over the age of 65 by 2100, according to UN estimates. “China is facing a reality that its population is not growing anymore,” a researcher at the China-based Xinhua Institute said. “That will perhaps put a long-term risk for China’s long-term development.”