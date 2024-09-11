US Sec. of State Blinken visits Ukraine as West pressures Russia’s allies

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his UK counterpart David Lammy arrived in Kyiv for a joint visit Wednesday.

The pair are scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who for months has been asking for more leeway on using Western weapons to strike deeper inside Russia — something the US and other allies have sought to avoid for fear of a potential nuclear escalation.

Ahead of the meeting, Zelenskyy said victory in the war depended on support from the US and “other partners.” Blinken later pledged $717 million in new economic and humanitarian aid.

The visit comes after the US confirmed Iran had provided missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine. In response, Britain, France, Germany, and the US announced sanctions on Tehran. The Biden administration has also accused Beijing of providing Moscow with “very substantial” military support — perhaps the most direct criticism yet of China’s implicit support for Russia.