Candidate Ramaswamy gets further into the media business

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy isn’t settling for invites onto shows hosted by conservative media personalities to promote his presidential campaign. He’s inviting them onto his.

On Tuesday, the Republican presidential candidate will roll out what his campaign dubbed the second season of his podcast, titled “The Truth with Vivek Ramaswamy.”

Throughout the campaign, Ramaswamy has embraced a flood-the-zone media strategy, pushing for appearances on cable news networks and saying yes to virtually every media invite, no matter how controversial.

His podcast flips the formula, with Ramaswamy serving as the host, questioning a roster of well-known conservative figures. The first guests for this season of the podcast include John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s pizza, Chaya Raichik, creator of “Libs of TikTok,” and James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas who was recently ousted for alleged lavish overspending. The campaign told Semafor that it expects to announce additional guests for later in the season including professional athletes and figures from the entertainment world.

A spokesperson for the campaign pointed to several positive metrics showing that the podcast has been successful in raising awareness for Ramaswamy: The candidate’s interview with former Trump attorney general Bill Barr got nearly 250,000 views on YouTube, while his interview with conservative media personality Megyn Kelly got more than 190,000. The campaign said the average watch time on YouTube was nearly 16 minutes.

“In season 2, we’re leveling up: The discussions will extend beyond the realm of conventional politics, delving into culture, entertainment, and even sports. We’ll engage with thought leaders, cultural icons, professional athletes, and a diverse range of individuals to explore their life stories and discover areas of common ground,” Ramaswamy said in an emailed statement.