Brazil’s Lula backtracks over potential Putin arrest at Rio G20

Jeronimo Gonzalez

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva backtracked from his statement earlier this week saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be arrested if he attended next year’s G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Lula earlier told Indian news outlet Firstpost: “If I’m the president of Brazil and if he comes to Brazil, there’s no way that he will be arrested.”

On Monday, he appeared to withdraw his assurance, telling reporters that the judiciary, and not the government, would make that decision.

Lula’s remarks highlight how divisions within the G20 over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are likely to persist. Successive summits have failed to condemn Moscow’s actions, much to Kyiv’s disappointment. Countries that believed talking to Putin would ultimately help end the war were “tricking themselves,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Economist. “The mistake is not diplomacy. The mistake is diplomacy with Putin.”