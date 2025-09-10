UAE startup charters planes for pets and their owners

Dubai’s latest jet-setters aren’t hedge funders or influencers, they’re poodles and pomeranians. A UAE-based startup called Fly JetPets now charters planes for animals and their owners, and it says demand is strong: Hundreds of monthly requests are rolling in as owners look to holiday with their furry “family,” AGBI reported. A charter can cost $10,000 an hour. If this business was going to succeed anywhere, it’s in the region. As Semafor columnist Camilla Wright recently wrote, for some young sheikhs, the ultimate status symbol isn’t a Ferrari, it’s a lion on a leash. Moving that lion from Dubai to Milan, well, that’s the ultimate flex.