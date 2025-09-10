Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

UAE startup charters planes for pets and their owners

Sep 10, 2025, 8:42am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Photo of a golden retriever on a private jet.
@flyjetpets/Instagram

Dubai’s latest jet-setters aren’t hedge funders or influencers, they’re poodles and pomeranians. A UAE-based startup called Fly JetPets now charters planes for animals and their owners, and it says demand is strong: Hundreds of monthly requests are rolling in as owners look to holiday with their furry “family,” AGBI reported. A charter can cost $10,000 an hour. If this business was going to succeed anywhere, it’s in the region. As Semafor columnist Camilla Wright recently wrote, for some young sheikhs, the ultimate status symbol isn’t a Ferrari, it’s a lion on a leash. Moving that lion from Dubai to Milan, well, that’s the ultimate flex.

Manal Albarakati
AD