Trump floats 100% tariffs on China, India over Russia support: Report

US President Donald Trump reportedly suggested that Brussels and Washington jointly impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

According to the Financial Times, Trump made the proposal during a call with European leaders this week, while his energy secretary urged the EU to cut off all remaining purchases of Russian fossil fuels to win political support in Washington.

Officials in Brussels have expressed skepticism that Trump will actually punish Moscow, though: He has repeatedly threatened the Kremlin, and persistently lamented its continued attacks against Ukraine — Russia launched another aerial barrage overnight — but rarely followed through.