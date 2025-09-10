Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

South Africa sends trade delegation to DC to seek lower tariffs

Sep 10, 2025, 6:43am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The MSC container ship docked in Durban.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a trade delegation to the US in a bid to roll back punishing tariffs imposed by Washington.

US President Donald Trump slapped a 30% tariff on South African imports over what he alleges are laws that discriminate against white people, as well as Pretoria’s close ties to Russia and China. Ramaphosa is also expected to name a new ambassador to Washington after the last one was expelled.

However, experts have warned that Trump’s tariffs risk pushing Pretoria and other African nations closer to Beijing’s sphere of influence. Africa is “going straight into the hands of China,” a Nigerian economist told CNN. “That is the unfortunate outcome.

A chart showing US and Chinese trade with Africa.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD