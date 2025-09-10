Events Email Briefings
Saudi speeds up Riyadh, Red Sea gigaprojects

Sep 10, 2025, 8:53am EDT
Diriyah in Saudi Arabia.
Nael Shyoukhi/Reuters

New spending data on Saudi gigaprojects confirm that the kingdom is moving faster on Riyadh and Red Sea developments, while slowing the pace of NEOM outlays. Of the $1.55 trillion in the pipeline, almost $440 billion in contracts have already been awarded, according to Emirates NBD. Most of the expenditure is in housing, power, and gas, while future plans lean heavily toward gigaprojects.

A graph showing Saudi giga-project budget compared to awarded contracts.

Nearly half of the kingdom’s development plans are tied to the sovereign wealth fund’s five so-called gigaprojects — NEOM, Diriyah, ROSHN, Red Sea, and Qiddiya — with NEOM alone earmarked for 77% of the total spending. Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan recently said the government would “take stock” of project spending amid lower oil prices and rising deficits.

Manal Albarakati
