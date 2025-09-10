Saudi Arabia exports its art scene through global exchange programs

A decade ago, a Saudi pursuing a career in the arts was practically unthinkable. From the 1980s to the early 2000s, students were instructed to scratch out eyes or draw lines through necks in their drawings because depicting the human form was considered “haram.” Art was tolerated as a pastime, not a profession.

Today, in Riyadh’s Jax District and Jeddah’s Hayy Jameel, a new gallery, workshop, or residency seems to open every week.

For decades, this Saudi art scene was only evident abroad. At the Saudi government-backed Intermix residency in Paris, I saw French visitors crowd around paintings and installations, their reactions carrying intrigue, almost disbelief, that these works had come from Riyadh and Jeddah. I witnessed a similar scene in Venice last year where Manal AlDowayan’s Shifting Sands: A Battle Song — examining stereotypes long attached to Saudi women — drew thousands to the Saudi pavilion.

On paper, cultural exchange can sound like a lofty concept. But standing in that Paris gallery, watching a Saudi artist like Hayfa Algwaiz spark conversations with strangers who had never set foot in the kingdom, it felt concrete. The stereotype of Saudis as Bedouins on camels is slowly being replaced by a more complex, layered identity.