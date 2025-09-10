More children obese than underweight globally, UN report says

There are more obese children than underweight ones in the world today, new United Nations figures suggested.

Data found that 9.4% of children are obese, up from 3% in 2000, while the underweight percentage fell to 9.2% from 13%. Being obese is more prevalent than being underweight in all regions of the world except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Despite concerns about feeding a growing global population in the face of a changing climate, along with famines being declared in Sudan and Gaza, the number of calories consumed per person increased by 35% worldwide between 1960 and 2022 and shows no signs of slowing.