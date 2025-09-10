LeBron James did not write essay published in Chinese state media: Reports

American basketball star LeBron James did not write an essay in a Chinese state media outlet that was attributed to him, The Athletic reported.

Following James’ 15th visit to China, People’s Daily published a Chinese-language article this week carrying his byline, in which James voiced appreciation for “Chinese friends” and said basketball can be a global cultural bridge.

It was widely reported in international media that James was the first NBA player to write an essay for Chinese state media, sparking some criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers forward.

But sources close to James told The Athletic that he conducted group interviews with reporters during his trip to Shanghai and Chengdu, and those were compiled and printed in People’s Daily. His words were accurate, but the piece was never submitted as an essay penned by him.

The Associated Press withdrew its Tuesday story about the essay.

James’ latest visit follows years of strife between Beijing and the NBA that began when a team’s manager voiced support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019. China stopped showing games, reversing years of growth and costing the league billions. Beijing is now eager to improve its global perception, and sees endorsements from US celebrities like James as key.