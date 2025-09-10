Charlie Kirk, who created a new paradigm for conservatives, dies after shooting

Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative activist and commentator who became one of the most influential activists of his time, was shot and killed on Wednesday during an appearance at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was a transformative figure on the right, the leader of a political media empire that started with anti-debt memes and eventually made him an Oval Office fixture under Trump.

He founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at age 18, using startup capital from conservative donors who wanted to reach more young people and who saw him doing it with content that looked native on Tumblr or Twitter.

“The fiscal cliff is coming,” Kirk said in his first national TV appearance, on Fox Business. “If we don’t get our fiscal house in order, our country’s never going to be the same.”

Other conservative groups had overlapping missions on college campuses, but Kirk’s drive and debating skills quickly grew the footprint of TPUSA. When Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential bid got traction, TPUSA launched a “Socialism Sucks” campaign that copied his logo.

After Trump won the GOP nomination, Kirk campaigned for him, though he told Wired that he was “not the biggest Donald Trump fan in the world.”

That would quickly change.

Trump’s victory gave Kirk much more to do, as well as close access to the president, his family, and his political advisors. Donald Trump Jr. was an early supporter of Kirk, speaking at the massive conferences TPUSA organized for its activists.

Kirk launched Turning Point Action, a political arm that could campaign for Republicans, in 2019. His organizations raised tens of millions of dollars, opened chapters around the country, and staged flashy live events that kept his activists organized year-round.

By 2024, its turnout operation was an integral part of the national GOP campaign apparatus, tasked with getting infrequent voters to turn in their ballots. It was on a Turning Point Action stage that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after suspending his own presidential bid, endorsed Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Turning Point Action reporters filmed left-wing protests, getting coverage that changed how the protests were seen.

“Targeted young voters were watching our content six, seven, eight, nine, ten times,” Kirk told Megyn Kelly after Trump’s 2024 win.

By then, Kirk had built a campus for his Turning Point organizations in Arizona. He hosted a popular podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, which had been a hub of organizing to support Trump’s attempt to contest the 2020 election; he appeared on campuses to debate liberals and far-right critics, which TPUSA turned into viral videos.