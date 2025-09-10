Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Technology newsletter icon
From Semafor Technology
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Report: Chinese robotics firm Unitree sets sights on $7B IPO valuation

Sep 10, 2025, 12:35pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Unitree Robotics and Tiangong humanoid robots compete in the 100m final at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games.
Florence Lo/Reuters

Chinese robotics firm Unitree is eyeing a valuation of up to 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) for its upcoming initial public offering, Reuters reported, in what would be one of the largest tech listings for the country in recent years.

The company, which disputed the figure, is among the top humanoid robotic firms in China, vying with the US for global supremacy in the sector. Unitree recently raised fresh capital from national giants including Alibaba and Tencent, which valued the company at an estimated $1.7 billion, according to PitchBook. The planned IPO would test investor interest in the nascent industry that China is poised to dominate.

Rachyl Jones
AD