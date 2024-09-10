US announces plans to invest in Indian semiconductor industry

The US announced it would invest in expanding India’s semiconductor industry as Washington seeks to diversify supplies of the critical technology away from China and Taiwan.

Chips have “acquired unprecedented geopolitical importance,” Foreign Policy wrote, and as part of its high-profile CHIPS act, the Biden administration has looked to invest in friendly countries that can supply a large labor force of technicians and engineers.

“India is a natural partner in this area,” a US government official said. But building a semiconductor ecosystem in India will be “herculean task,” DigiTimes Asia argued, given the country’s sheer size and diversity, coupled with a lack of large-scale infrastructure and skilled manpower for chip production.