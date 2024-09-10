Ukraine mounts massive Russia attack

Ukraine mounted one of its biggest aerial assaults on Moscow overnight on Tuesday, killing at least one woman and forcing the Russian capital’s airports to suspend flights for several hours.

Russia claimed to have intercepted 144 drones over the country, including 20 over the Moscow region.

AD

Moscow’s governor wrote on Telegram that damage to a residential building in Ramensky suburb was caused by fragments from an intercepted drone, but videos shared on social media appeared to show a direct hit.