Trump refuses to say if he wants Ukraine to win the war

Former US President Donald Trump refused to say whether he wants Ukraine to win the war against Russia during Tuesday’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

After being asked by the ABC News moderator if he wanted Ukraine to win the war, Trump instead responded: “I want the war to stop; I want to save lives that are being uselessly.” He added that he had “good” relationships with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When asked again if he thought it was in the US’ best interest for Ukraine to win the war, Trump replied, “Yes, I think it’s in the US’ best interest to get this war finished and just get it done.”

Trump also said that Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if he was president. Harris, at one point, told Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “eat you for lunch.”