Qatar denounces ‘cowardly’ Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha

Israel launched an aerial strike against senior Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday, in its first direct attack on Qatari soil, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.

Qatar — a US ally that has been mediating peace efforts to end the war in Gaza — denounced the attack as “cowardly” and illegal, adding that the government “will not tolerate such reckless Israeli behavior.”

Israel confirmed that a “precise strike” had been conducted on senior Hamas officials in the city, with reports saying they had gathered to discuss the recent US ceasefire proposal for Gaza. It’s unclear if there were any casualties.

Israel reportedly notified the US of the strike; the White House criticized the attack, saying it did “not advance Israel or America’s goals,” and that US President Donald Trump had reassured Qatari leaders that “such a thing will not happen again on their soil.”