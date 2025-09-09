Obstacles threaten nuclear sector’s 2050 ambition

The three-day symposium brought together executives, regulators, and other members of the global nuclear sector — including officials from Russian and Chinese state-owned firms — for talks that largely focused on the enormous opportunity available to the industry. Demand for zero- and low-carbon electricity is skyrocketing, countries worldwide are electrifying, and mammoth economies like the United States are seeing power use grow for the first time in a generation: Nuclear offers a green source of power that is not vulnerable to weather patterns, offering a baseload source of electricity.

Yet even as many conference delegates voiced confidence that the COP28 pledge to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050 would be reached, others were quick to point out the obstacles that remained.

When it comes to financing, tripling nuclear capacity will likely require firms to look beyond their traditional partners — governments — to the private sector. National capitals, particularly in the West, have piled up debt in recent years, and in any case, such a massive targeted expansion of capacity would require a broadening of partnerships.

Progress is being made, though. The World Bank this year ended its ban on financing nuclear power projects, opening up a new potential stream of financing from multilateral development banks, many of which follow the Washington-based lender’s policies and rules. Fewer funds now bar investments in nuclear energy, and credit markets are increasingly willing to finance nuclear power projects. Meanwhile, nuclear developers themselves are becoming more precise in their delivery schedules, reducing uncertainty and, by extension, the cost of borrowing.

Uranium supply is also vexing: The World Nuclear Association, the main industry trade group, forecasts global uranium requirements will grow by a third by 2030, and more than double by 2040, but output from mines operating today will halve in the long term. And the time required to develop new mines is, if anything, lengthening. “We need new supply just to pretty much stay where we are, let alone to meet the growth in demand,” Malcolm Critchley, the chief executive of uranium supply-chain firm ConverDyn, told the Symposium.

However, there are positive signs: Kazatomprom is embarking on exploration programs domestically and abroad, and other uranium miners are doing the same.

Other issues include barriers to trade — Critchley warned that a once-largely frictionless market for uranium and fuels was now fracturing — and questions over the future talent pipeline. Training nuclear engineers and industry workers can be a protracted process, and with multiple countries either launching new nuclear programs or expanding existing ones, qualified employees are at a premium.