Massie’s push to release Epstein files faces dead end

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., needs just two more supporters to force a House vote on requiring the Justice Department to release all of its files on Jeffrey Epstein.

There’s just one problem: Even if he gets them, chamber leaders can block it anyway.

“Watch out for one other trick: If we get to 218 signatures, they may try to change the rules of the House of Representatives that day,” Massie said.

He added that a rules change to neutralize him wouldn’t be a total loss, because “they have to get 218 votes to do it, [so] that would become the vote of record to hide the Epstein files.”

The House Oversight Committee on Monday published a tranche of documents obtained from Epstein’s estate, including a graphic birthday card President Donald Trump allegedly sent Epstein. The White House denies Trump sent the card.