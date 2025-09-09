Israel orders complete evacuation of Gaza City

Israel ordered a complete evacuation of Gaza City as it prepared a major new military offensive.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the city’s 1 million residents: “Get out of there!” Israel — which has been bombarding the city for days — said 100,000 people had already left, that refugee facilities were being prepared, and that the assault would finally break Hamas.

But many residents said they cannot afford to move again after previous evacuations, and analysts told Bloomberg that perhaps 20% will take their chances, as Gaza grapples with a humanitarian catastrophe, including widespread hunger and disease. Global outrage continues to grow: European allies have threatened to cut trade ties with Israel.