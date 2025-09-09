Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / Congress’ weird shutdown deadline approaches

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Sep 9, 2025, 5:04am EDT
John Thune speaks to reporters
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The congressional calendar is throwing another curveball into the effort to fund the government past September.

The House and Senate are set to be out for a week in late September around Rosh Hashanah, then return for a Sept. 30 shutdown deadline on a Tuesday.

Congressional leaders still haven’t quite figured out if that means they need to fund the government by Sept. 19 — the start of the recess — or whether to opt for a mad dash right after the holiday.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the No. 4 Senate Republican, said the Senate will probably act “when we come back” — which would require a tight turnaround.

The House can vote quickly, but the Senate can take several days to vote absent unanimous agreement.

“If the House can send us something, we’ll be ready,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Semafor.

