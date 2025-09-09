Chinese EVs dominate Munich auto show

Chinese electric vehicles dominated the Munich auto show as European carmakers struggle to catch up in a growing market.

Almost 10% of all EVs and hybrids and more than 5% of all cars sold in Europe in July were Chinese-built, and brands such as BYD and XPENG are using Munich to show off new models, even as some Chinese carmakers face troubles at home.

Europe’s own companies are hurting in the face of cut-price Chinese competition, US tariffs, and regulatory restrictions: Sales are dropping in the previously lucrative Chinese market, exports to the US may face a 15% surcharge, and BMW’s CEO called the European Union’s fossil-fuel engine ban a “big mistake” that is hurting the continent’s automotive industry.