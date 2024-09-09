No breathing room between Harris and Trump ahead of presidential debate

After several weeks of US Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly in ascendance in national polls, she is now performing neck and neck with former President Donald Trump heading into their first presidential debate Tuesday.

According to the latest numbers from the well-respected New York Times/Siena poll, the race is basically tied, with Harris seeing no post-convention bump and Trump’s support practically unchanged. But the poll also identified a critical objective for the Harris campaign ahead of the ABC debate: The vice president has to tell voters who she is and what she stands for, and the debate is their best shot since the convention.