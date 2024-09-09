Events Newsletters
Germany tightens border controls as tensions over migration rise

Noah Eckstein
Sep 9, 2024, 12:49pm EDT
Heiko Becker/Reuters
The News

Germany will introduce temporary land border checks from Sept. 16 that officials said are designed to curb irregular migration and bolster security against potential extremist threats.

The move comes amid domestic outcry over a fatal knife attack by a Syrian national whose claim for asylum in Germany had been rejected in the city of Solingen. The incident intensified the country’s ongoing debate over immigration, with the far-right Alternative for Germany party using the attack to rally against what it described as “uncontrolled migration.”

It’s a message that has translated to electoral success, with the AfD seeing major gains in two state elections held last week. While German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party was widely expected not to perform well in those polls, the new border controls underscore Scholz’s need “to retake the initiative” on migration, Reuters wrote, ahead of another state election — in Brandenburg — where his party currently holds control.

