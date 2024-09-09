Former ECB chief Draghi warns of ‘existential challenge’ for European Union

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi warned that the European Union faced an “existential challenge” and risked falling behind the US and China without a €800 billion boost in investment.

Red tape, weak innovation, and high energy prices are eating away at the bloc’s competitiveness, said Draghi, who also served as Italy’s prime minister between 2021 and 2022, in a highly awaited report published on Monday.

The assessment underscores European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s previous sentiments; she had said last year that Europe’s mode of doing business must be “faster and easier,” with “less red tape.”