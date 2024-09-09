EU threatens sanctions on Iran if missile shipments to Russia confirmed

The European Union said Monday that allies had shared “credible information” about Iran supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, warning of new sanctions on Tehran if the deliveries were confirmed.

Any delivery “would represent a substantial material escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” an EU spokesperson said.

The Kremlin did not appear to deny the report. “Iran is our most important partner... we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive areas,” a spokesman said. Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry said it “strongly rejected” the allegations.