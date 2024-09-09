China’s deflation risk rises as Beijing struggles to spark consumer confidence

China’s inflation rate was lower than forecast, intensifying fears of deflation in the world’s second-largest economy.

Whereas much of the globe has been struggling to slow price increases, China could face the rarer problem of falling prices, as consumers continue to hold off on purchases in the expectation that goods will be cheaper in the future.

It could have a knock-on effect globally as China “exports” deflation, with its low-cost goods cutting prices around the world, the Financial Times noted. Policymakers in Beijing “are getting uncomfortable,” Goldman Sachs’ chief China economist told Bloomberg, with the country’s former central bank chief making a rare acknowledgment for a public figure last week that falling prices are a problem.