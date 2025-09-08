Events Email Briefings
Trump threatens new Russia sanctions after major strike

Sep 8, 2025, 6:36am EDT
US President Donald Trump.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump threatened Russia with new sanctions after Moscow launched the heaviest aerial assault of the war so far.

Sunday’s strikes involved 823 drones and missiles and killed four people, including a mother and baby. Trump has repeatedly talked tough on Russia, but has not always followed through, so European capitals will be watching. “I’ll believe it when I see it,” one diplomat told Politico.

The European Union is optimistic, with the bloc’s president saying it had “turned the page” on its rocky relationship with Trump. The US energy secretary is coming to Brussels to discuss new sanctions with EU officials, and the meetings will be a big test of Washington’s commitment to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.

A chart showing Russian defense spending by year.
Tom Chivers
