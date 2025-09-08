Events Email Briefings
Trump issues ‘final warning’ to Hamas over ceasefire

Sep 8, 2025, 6:39am EDT
A photo of an Israeli strike on Gaza.
Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Israel had accepted his terms for a ceasefire in Gaza and issued Hamas a “final warning” to do the same.

Israel did not confirm its acceptance, and when the US has previously touted possible deals, Israeli leaders have publicly pledged to continue their assault.

But pressure is growing on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: There are believed to be just 20 hostages left alive, and Trump said that number could be even lower because they “tend to die.”

Concern at the humanitarian impacts of the war is growing in Israel as well as abroad: The country’s Supreme Court ruled that Palestinian prisoners were not being given adequate food or care, and were often beaten.

Tom Chivers
