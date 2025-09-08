Events Email Briefings
The Next 3 Billion | Semafor Events

Sep 8, 2025, 3:58pm EDT
Africa
Watch live on Sep. 24 at 9 AM ET

Three billion people remain offline — disconnected from the digital economy and systems that drive global progress.

The Next 3 Billion is dedicated to exploring the forces accelerating economic and societal prosperity across the world’s most ascendant regions.

This full day of live journalism will feature candid, on-the-record conversations designed to spark collaboration, bold thinking, and actionable solutions — unlocking one of the greatest social and economic opportunities of our time.

The Agenda

Coming soon...

